Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his administration’s commitment to the battle against corruption and insecurity in the country as well as the rule of law.

“We will not falter in our commitment to preserve the sanctity of the rule of law, battling deep-rooted corruption, which has become a monster, securing the lives and property of our people and revamp our critical infrastructure,” the president said.

He stated this yesterday during the 44th convocation ceremonies of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State.

While expressing the need for nation building, the president called on the academic community to show more commitment to research, critical thinking, moral disposition, discoveries and inventions with a view to inspiring national development.

He stressed that universities were established for teaching, research and community service that will address the challenges of development and contribute meaningfully to making lives better.

Buhari who is the Visitor to the university, and represented by the Deputy Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission (NUC), Dr Sulaimon Raman, enthused that OAU had acquired renown for its standard of practice, noting that it had carved a niche for itself as a foremost university in the knowledge space.

He, therefore, urged the university management to ensure continuity with the patrimony of excellence bequeathed to its founding forefathers.

He, however, lamented the perennial decadence in the university system and called on the stakeholders to uphold standards at all times.

“These first generation universities should sit right and provide leadership for the upcoming universities as appropriate,” he added.

Buhari also expressed concern that the intellectual brawns of the Nigerian youths are made manifest much more abroad and a lot more of Nigerian brains are being expropriated to advance the cause of foreign climes.

He therefore called on the youths to “start looking inwards, stay and advance the cause of their mother land. We should remain here, redefine our goals and salvage the country together,” he stressed.

The president gave an assurance that his administration would ensure that graduands with masters and doctorate degrees are productively engaged to put their knowledge and skills to use.

He urged them to make their impact felt in matters of national development and also advised them to shun all forms of vices such as cybercrime, money laundering, banditry, terrorism, armed robbery, sharp practices among others.

The Vice Chancellor, Professor Eyitope Ogunbodede, in address noted that though the university had had diverse challenges, it was able to weather the storm and ensured a steady academic calendar as well as maintenance of the university’s high academic standard over the years.