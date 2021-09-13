Daniel Kanu

The Provost of Abia state College of Education, Technical, Arochukwu, (ASCETA),Dr Phillips Nto has debunked media reports that four staff of the institution died of hunger as a result of non payment of salaries.

He said the allegation is baseless , unfounded and done in bad Faith.

Also he deplored the allegation by some degree students that non remittance of their school fees was stalling their graduation from Abia state University, Uturu.

Dr Nto in a statement he issued in Umuahia regretted that enemies of the college were on a satanic mission to tarnish the image of the college for political reasons.

He noted that out of four Staff alleged to have died of starvation, three had already left the services of the college while there had not been an autopsy by the family of the serving staff to determine actual cause of death.

Dr Nto described as untrue the allegation by a section of the staff that workers were being owed 32 months arrears of salaries.

According to him, whereas the college is actually in arrears of salaries like other federal and state institutions as a result of the global economic crisis, those bandying the outrageous figures were engaging in vicious propaganda.

Said the Provost, some staff who were deficient in academic qualifications and performance were released to go since two years ago. They are mostly the people claiming that they are owed 32 months arrears of salaries.”

He said the state government was making serious efforts to pay genuine workers of ASCETA in line with the promise of Governor Okezie ikpeazu.

On students who alleged they have been stranded at Abia state University,Uturu, the Provost said although the problem outdated his administration,he has been making efforts to resolve it.

He disclosed that some of the students were actually the cause of their problem as they have neither graduated properly from NCE nor completed their projects.

He said he has met with the leadership of Abia state University Uturu to resolve the matter.

The Provost announced that no staff or student of the college was being punished for legitimately demanding salaries or any other matter.

But he warned that nobody will escape disciplinary action if he or she violates the rules of the college or engages in action inimical to the progress and development of the state government.

