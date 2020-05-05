Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Management of DAAR Communications, owners of Africa Independent Television (AIT) and Raypower, has said none of its staff has died of Coronavirus pandemic, as being rumoured.

This is coming on the heels of the passage of Macaulay Ogbaki, who was a staff and former personal secretary to its founder, Raymond Dokpesi.

In a statement signed by the company’s Executive Director, Corporate Services, Johnson Onime, he appealed to Nigerians to disregard such information.

“For the avoidance of doubt and contrary to a trending story in the social media, the Founder/ Chairman Emeritus of DAAR Communications Plc did not lose any staff due to COVID19 or any sickness.

“Also, DAAR Communications Plc have not lost any staff to COVID-19. Our only experience with the COVID- 19 is already well articulated officially and it is in the public domain.

“We hereby and most respectfully express our profound appreciation to all those that called to inquire on the rather embarrassing and disturbing fake news which has caused us and our most valued stakeholders, friends and well – wishers so much psychological and emotional pains and panic.

We are most grateful and encouraged by the extensive show of love, empathy and the concern,” he said.

Osime further explained that Ogbaki retired in 2018 and died in his home upon returning from the hospital in Sango-Ota, Ogun State.

He said: “While in service, he was the Personal Secretary to the Founder/ Chairman when the Corporate Head office of DAAR Communications was in Alagbado – Lagos. He has and had always been in the Lagos office and he never relocated/worked with him in Abuja.

“Prince Macaulay Ogbaki passed on, on Friday May 1, 2020 after a brief illness upon his return from the hospital in Sango- Ota, Ogun state near Lagos where he had been receiving treatment lately on some health issues.

“He died peacefully in his residence in Sango -Ota, Ogun State near Lagos.”