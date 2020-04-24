Elizabeth Ogunbamowo

The Medical Director and CEO of Ikorodu General Hospital, Dr. Olufunmilayo Bankole has debunked claims making rounds on social media platforms that some of its staff tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement released on Thursday, the consultant ophthalmologist, said news circulating on the internet that all the nurses who attended to a COVID-19 infected patient at the hospital had gotten the virus, is false.

The statement reads: “The management of Ikorodu General Hospital seizes this opportunity to intimate the populace on this platform that up to date no staff of Ikorodu General Hospital has tested positive to COVID-19. All false information being circulated on the social media and particularly on this platform about Ikorodu General Hospital we consider to be injurious to the public image of the hospital. The management of the hospital hereby demands an apology for this misinformation.

“This misinformation may actually lead to the populace who need health care services in Ikorodu and its environs avoiding the hospital because of fear of contracting the pandemic from staff. This in turn may have far reaching consequences such as late presentation of clients with increasing morbidity and mortality. It is important that this false information be retracted immediately in order to save lives.”