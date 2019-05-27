The Archbishop of Enugu Ecclesiastical Province (Anglican Communion), Most Rev. Dr. Emmanuel Chukwuma, has expressed gratitude to God for the peace, unity and good governance being enjoyed in Enugu State under the administration of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

Chukwuma, who maintained that “no state in Nigeria is as peaceful as Enugu State”, also thanked God for the peaceful general election in the state and successful first term of Ugwuanyi’s administration, declaring that God is in control of his second term.

He spoke at the Government House, Enugu, yesterday during the inter-denominational Christian service organised by the state government as part of the activities marking the second term inauguration of Ugwuanyi and his deputy, Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo.

Describing the event as a service of transformation, Chukwuma stated that the entire Church in the state gathered on the last Sunday of the first term of the present administration not only thank God for its successful end but to also offer prayers and hand over the governor’s second term into the hands of God.

The cleric, who expressed delight at the choice of Government House as venue of the event, commended Ugwuanyi for his first term’s outstanding performance and advised him to remain faithful to God and committed to his resolve to render more selfless service to the people of the state.

He added that the governor is a peaceful man who has reconciled leaders in the state and taught politicians how to forgive one another.

He equally lauded Ugwuanyi for his swift intervention in averting the move to downgrade the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, calling on the South East governors to put more efforts to safeguard the airport.