Presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi, has reacted to Saturday’s rallies organised across the country by his supporters, better known as Obidients.

To mark Nigeria’s Independence Day celebration, the group held peaceful rallies in Lagos, Bauchi, Edo and others, including London.

Reacting in a statement, yesterday, Obi said October 1, 2022, would go down in history “as a day Nigerians spoke with one united voice.

”Obi reiterated that their message was simple and well understood – “a new nigeria is possible!”

“From Lagos, Bauchi, Benin City, Warri, Osogbo, Kaduna, Uyo, Aba, London, New York and many more, OBIdients made a bold statement with generally very peaceful rallies.”

Obi said Nigerians of all groups and gender marched in their millions to show solidarity and to support “our collective vision of a New Nigeria.”

He thanked the Nigerian youths for their “passion, resolve and resiliency,” stressing that they have shown the entire world that Nigeria is ready for a change, and the majority are ready to lead the way.”

While appreciated his supporters for the sacrifices, he said: “Our labours shall never be in vain and there is no stopping us now.”