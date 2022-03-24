From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Officers and Men of the Kebbi State Police Command have assured the Commissioner of Police, Mr Musa Baba, that they are not going to embark on a strike.

They made the assurance during an interactive session with the commissioner at the State Headquarters, Birnin Kebbi.

During the interactive session, CP Baba charged members of the inspectorate, rank and file to shun the rumoured strike action being circulated in the media by mischief-makers.

The commissioner, reminding the officers of their important role in society, said: ‘The police is a regimented organisation and any strike action by its members will be considered as mutiny and disobedience to lawful order with its attendance consequences.’

Baba assured the officers and men of the Inspector General’s commitment to improving their welfare.

He added that the Inspector General has also approved the distribution of kits and other gadgets to all police commands and formations across the country.