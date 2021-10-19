The management of the Federal University Lafia (FULafia) has said that no student of the institution was abducted as reported in some sections of the media recently.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mr Abubakar Ibrahim, Head, Information and Public Relations of the institution and made available to newsmen on Tuesday, in Lafia.

According to the spokesperson, to put the record straight, “none of our students was involved in the recent abduction at Mararraban Akunza community near the take-off site campus of the university.

“During the unfortunate event, some people were abducted by unknown gunmen, after gunshots were fired in the air to disperse people.

“I am happy that the police had been able to secure the release of the kidnapped victims and none is our student,” the PRO added.

Ibrahim appealed to journalists to desist from the habit of rushing to publish, just because they want to be the first to break the news.

“Journalists should always balance their reports and make sure their published stories are correct even if it means delaying to maintain their credibility and integrity,” he added.

The management of FULafia in the statement also assured parents that they had put adequate security measures in place to protect students in their two campuses, including those staying in the hostels.

They appealed to inhabitants of villages neighbouring the institution to always notify law enforcement agencies about any criminal activities for prompt action.

Meanwhile, the Police Command in Nasarawa State says it has rescued the two victims abducted in the community close to the institution on Oct. 15.

ASP Ramhan Nansel, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), said in a statement on Tuesday in Lafia, confirming that the kidnapped victims that were rescued, through the support of Fulani leaders, were not students of FULafia.

The police spokesperson added that one of the victims was a graduate of Nasarawa State University, Keffi, while the second is a student at Al-Qalam university, Katsina. (NAN).