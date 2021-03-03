The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has received members of the Nigerian Olympics Association in the audience with a promise to give them an inclusive role in mentoring younger athletes.

Speaking in Abuja on Tuesday, the Minister said “The gold is in the child, I have made this statement repeatedly because the grassroots sports is where the talent can be discovered and nurtured to stardom. I believe in grassroots which is why Principal Cup is one of my projects to revalidate grassroots sports. We have started a nursery for the development of our sports. As Olympians, your legacies can only last when you are able to groom new Olympics medalists.You must mentor younger athletes. If we organise an Olympics camp once in a year where young people will train it would attract a large number of young people.”

The Minister further said “We intend to set up a special fund for athletes which would provide funds for training, facilities and credit line. We shall create opportunities for our sports people to thrive”

In his response, President of the Nigerian Olympians Association, Olymide Oyedeji said; “our aims and objectives include relating with government and the sports ministry to take Nigerian sports to higher ground and assist sportsmen and women to reach their potentials.”