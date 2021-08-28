A few days ago, actress and filmmaker, Ijeoma Thomas splashed millions of naira on a brand new, white Mercedes Benz.

This raised eyebrows, as it has become a trend for female celebrities in Nigeria to acquire expensive cars and live luxurious lifestyles. However, when Saturday Sun asked Ms. Thomas the ‘sugar daddy’ behind her latest acquisition, she maintained that hard work and consistency has brought her thus far.

“No sugar daddy is sponsoring me, believe me, that’s for non-educated people. I believe if you have the money you can do anything you want to do with it; you don’t even need to be a celebrity to make yourself happy or live the kind of life you want to live. The last thing I would do at this point in my life is to bother myself about what people think or say about me. Aside acting, I own Palladio Boutique, I run contracts and own a production house,” she said.

The light-skinned thespian also cleared the air on why female celebrities tend to be more successful than their male counterparts. “Honestly, I do not agree with this because men have more contacts. They have more connections than females these days. Remember, there are lots of ladies out there who are not successful in any way; that doesn’t mean that they don’t look good or attractive. For guys, the movie is very lucrative; it pays them well, takes care of their bills and many more, but not everybody has the same opportunity and favour.”