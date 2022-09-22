From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

All hope has finally been lost by disgraced former chairman of the African Democratic Congress Ralph Nwosu in his bid to extend his tenure in office as chairman of the party tries the back door haven’t spent 17 years before his tenure expired in August.

It was gathered by a reliable source within the Independent National Electoral Commission asking the former chairman to bury the idea of seeking tenure extension as his tenure as chairman expired on August 28 2022 any action taken after the said date by the former chairman and NWC is null and void and won’t be recognized by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The Commission maintains that by the constitution of the African Democratic Congress the only authority recognized is the BOT Chairman Mrs. Patricia Akwashiki and the NEC of the party made up of the State Chairmen.

The Independent National Electoral Commission’s position is that the BOT Chairman must conduct a convention to usher in a new NWC.