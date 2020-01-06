Moses Akaigwe

As the April 2, 2020 date for the release of No Time To Die gets closer, special action car enthusiasts have continued to marvel at the spectacular stunt sequences in “one of the most mysterious James Bond spy movies in years.”

An array of the action vehicles that featured in the movie went on display in London recently with a good number of the stunt experts working in conjunction with numerous engineers from Jaguar Land Rover and Aston Martin, present at the venue in London – the Bond In Motion.

The special effects and stunts team gave insights into the vehicular spectacles in the much awaited movie, including the exploits of the new Land Rover Defender,

As part of the activities leading up to the release, Land Rover puts fans inside the New Defender on the set of No Time To Die, the 25th official James Bond film, in a teaser video released to announce its continued partnership with EON Productions.

Footage captured during filming of the upcoming movie gives a unique, behind-the-scenes view of stunt co-ordinator Lee Morrison and stunt driver Jess Hawkins at work.

No Time To Die is the first movie to feature the New Defender, the latest legendary vehicle to star in a James Bond car chase sequence. The New Defender has been tested by the 007 expert stunt team in the most extreme off-road conditions, demonstrating its unstoppable nature.

Lee Morrison, James Bond Stunt Co-ordinator, said: “Designing and co-ordinating the action sequences for the Bond franchise requires a non-compromising mindset. We needed an unstoppable vehicle to help us battle against the elements, steep descents and river crossings so we chose the new Defender. I’m beyond impressed that the Defender is not only back but much, much better!”

The New Defender provides ground clearance of 291mm and world-class off-road geometry, giving the Defender 110 approach, breakover and departure angles of 38, 28 and 40 degrees (Off Road height) respectively. Its maximum wading depth of 900mm is supported by a new Wade programme in the Terrain Response 2 system, so drivers can ford deep water with complete confidence.

Land Rover’s design team worked closely with Special Effects and Action Vehicles Supervisor Chris Corbould on the specification of the Defenders in the film. Based on the Defender X model in Santorini Black, with darkened skid pans, 20in dark finish wheels and professional off-road tyres, they were the first Defenders to be built at Jaguar Land Rover’s new production facility in Nitra, Slovakia.

Richard Agnew, Global Communications Director for Land Rover, said: “No Time To Die is a brilliant way to showcase the New Defender’s capabilities in the latest jaw-dropping James Bond car chase. It’s been hugely exciting to continue our relationship with EON Productions and work with their teams to deliver a spectacular sequence.”

Britain’s biggest vehicle manufacturer has a long-standing partnership with EON Productions on the Bond films, which began in 1983 when a Range Rover Convertible appeared in Octopussy.

Alongside the Defenders, No Time To Die also features the Range Rover Sport SVR, Series III Land Rover and Range Rover Classic.

No Time To Die, is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and stars Daniel Craig, who returns for his fifth film as Ian Fleming’s James Bond 007. The film will be released globally in the first half of 2020, while the New Defender is scheduled to go on sale this year in sub-Sahara Africa {including Nigeria where Jaguar Land Rover is represented by Coscharis Motors}.