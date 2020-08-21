The Siberian hospital where Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny is being treated while in a coma on Friday said it had found no evidence he had been poisoned.

Deputy Chief Doctor Anatoly Kalinichenko, said no poisons or traces of poison have been found in his system.

“I suppose a diagnosis of poisoning is still at the back of our minds. But we do not think that the patient has been poisoned,“Kalinichenko said.

A representative of Navalny earlier said that medical staff had told him that a trace of a poison had been found.

The hospital had refused to let Navalny be evacuated to Germany for treatment, saying that it could be too dangerous to transport him.

Navalny’s spokesperson, Kira Yamysh, alleged that Russian authorities deliberately kept Navalny at the hospital for at least a couple days to make sure that potential traces of poisoning would be out of his system.(dpa/NAN)