From Fred Ezeh and Vikky Uba, Abuja

Federal Government said it’s determined to end quackery in teaching profession, hence its insistence that, going forward, no “teacher” will be allowed into the classrooms without a certification and license from the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TCRN).

Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Sonny Echono, reaffirmed the position of the Federal Government after monitoring the May diet of the Professional Qualifying Examination (PQE) for teachers, which was organised by TRCN in Abuja, on Saturday.

Echono encourage teachers without the certificate to take advantage of the available window to get certified by TRCN before the opportunity becomes unavailable.

He said: “We have qualified teachers around the country, some of whom are not yet employed. So, no state has any excuse for harboring unqualified teachers in their schools when there are teachers across states who are qualified and yet not employed”.

The Permanent Secretary while addressing newsmen on his observations of the examination, described the process as seamless with credit to ICT which helped in improving efficiency and credibility.

He said that federal ministry of education believes that the examinations will hold regularly, and will continue to serve as a prerequisite for recruitment of teachers.

Echono, thus, commended the President, Muhammadu Buhari, on his initiative to improve the welfare package of teachers in the country which was announced during the last annual teachers day speech.

He said: “This has been most encouraging. Surprisingly, the remuneration for teachers is now higher than that of the civil servants. The service year is also five years longer than that of the civil servants.

“We have commenced the implementation of the new salary and service packages., and we are working closely with the Office of the Head of Service as well as the Salaries and Wages Commission to achieve the goal.

“We are also computing all allowances to ensure that teachers get their rewards here on earth and not in heaven as used to be.”

Meanwhile, the Acting Director, Certification and Licensing, TCRN, Jacinta Ogbosor, disclosed that 17,141 candidates registered for the PQE exercise across 43 examination centres nationwide.

She added that the implementation of the deadline for teachers to acquire the TRCN certification, which was supposed to have commenced in 2020, got held back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.