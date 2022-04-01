Government College Ibadan Old Boys’ Association (GCIOBA) has said the proposed transfer of the running of the school to it will not affect the free education policy of the Oyo State Government.

The association stated this on Thursday in a statement by its Vice President, Mr. Tola Obembe.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Obembe in the press statement said highlights of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) GCIOBA signed with the state government included retaining the free education policies of the government of Oyo State which states very clearly that no tuition fees would be paid by the students of the school; the Governing Board of the school would be responsible for the administration of the school and would include representatives of Oyo State Government and the Parents Teachers Association (PTA); the Old Boys would continue to develop the infrastructure of the school on which they have already spent over N2 billion and it would also improve the teaching methods of the school and train staff.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .