Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has again, reminded candidates for its Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) that there is no uniform minimum UTME score can guarantee them admission into institutions of their choice.

JAMB said that even though it determines national cut-off mark for admissions, institutions are at liberty to decide their own cut-off points based on certain conditions as communicated and approved by JAMB.

In addition to that, it informed candidates to be mindful of other parameters such as Post-UTME /Post -A/L qualifications screening/test score; O/L grade score; and in some cases, physical test (such as applicable in the Nigerian Defence Academy/Police Academy).

It added that the quota system and catchment area considerations are also considered during the admission process, as well as educationally disadvantaged states, among other factors.

JAMB spokesman Dr Fabian Benjamin, who gave the explanation in a statement released in Abuja on Monday, appealed to candidates to be conscious of these parameters for admission before the application for participation in the UTME.

He said: ‘The undue attention to the so-called national minimum UTME cut-off point is a major source of failure of many ill-informed candidates, who assume that they have finally attained the benchmark having achieved the so-called minimum national score or “cut off point” for admission.

‘It’s double jeopardy for many candidates who swallow the popular myth that there is a uniform UTME score (cut-off) for all Universities, Polytechnics or Colleges of Education in Nigeria. They also incorporate the erroneous impression that it’s only the UTME score that constitutes the benchmark for admission. These are far from the truth. Such candidates on the attainment of a particular grade in UTME celebrate in advance their imminent placements, which in reality may not be at the end of the day.

‘We have repeatedly stated that there is no uniform minimum UTME score (cut-off) for institutions. Each institution determines and submits to JAMB its minimum UTME score after having analyzed the UTME performances of its applicants against its available quota.

‘UTME score is just one of the two or three scores that are generally added together to obtain the eventual aggregate score and ranking of the candidates.’

He explained that minimum scores into each institution or programme varies based on academic performances of candidates who applied to study in such institutions, as evident in programmes such as MBBS, Engineering, Law and Pharmacy that are oversubscribed by candidates.

He added: ‘Even within each institution, there is a different minimum score (cut–off) for admission into different programmes (courses). They are usually significantly higher for courses such as MBBS, Engineering, Nursing, Law, etc, with overall available space of less than 10 per cent of the applicants.

‘In addition to that, some institutions attract more candidates than many others, thereby making it imperative for each institution to set its own minimum score, based on its circumstances and as approved at the Policy Meeting.

‘It’s important to also note that there are cases of candidates with UTME scores of above 300 that may eventually rank below some other candidates with UTME score of 200 when all other scores are aggregated.’