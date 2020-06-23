Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has again reminded candidates that sat for its Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) that high UTME score alone cannot secure them admission into their choice institutions.

JAMB said though it determines national cut-off mark for admissions, institutions were at liberty to decide their own cut-off points based on certain conditions as communicated and approved by JAMB.

In addition, it informed candidates to be mindful of other parameters such as Post-UTME /post-A/L qualifications screening/test score; O/L grade score; and in some cases, physical test (such as applicable in the Nigerian Defence Academy/Police Academy).

It added that quota system and catchment area are also considered during admission process, as well as educational less advantage states, among several others.

JAMB spokesman, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, who gave the explanation in a statement released in Abuja, appealed to candidates to be conscious of these parameters for admission before the application for participate in UTME.