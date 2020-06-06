Moshood Adebayo

Ahead of opening of worship centres in two weeks’ time, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo Olu has warned that religious houses are still barred from conducting vigils and other weekly services, “even before and after the stipulated full opening”.

Speaking through the Director-General, Lagos State Safety Commission, Mr. Lanre Mojola, the governor also stressed that the re-opening of religious and event centres is not yet in operation.

According to him, only Friday and Sunday services in mosques and churches are permitted in large ventilated areas to converge, stressing that vigils and non-regular programmes are still prohibited.

“Attendees must not be less than 15 and not older than 65 years; the crowd capacity is limited to 40% with a maximum of 500 people, irrespective of the size of the structure and the physical distancing of two metres must be observed; compulsory use of masks; regular disinfectant of premises and strong personal hygiene must be embraced”.

“Appropriate screening equipment for COVID-19, such as contactless temperature checkers must be available for entrants into the facility; separate ingress and egress points must be conducted in a staggered and orderly manner”, the governor stated.

He added that current administration in the state was passionate about the safety of lives of its citizenry, urging residents to adhere to all stipulated safety measures as the government prepares to re-open the economy.

The government warned that mass gathering in places of worship and social centres during the pandemic could increase the spread of the pandemic disease.

He also disclosed that social clubs with registered trustees will be permitted to open in two weeks’ time upon obtaining provisional clearance certificate through the registration portal www.lasgsafetyreg.com.