Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

The wife of Ekiti State governor, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, has urged women in the state to desist from giving birth at home declaring the practice as dangerous and life-threatening. She made this comment when she received the first three babies of the year at the Ido and University Teaching Hospitals, Ado Ekiti respectively.

According to a press release on Tuesday by Bolaji Blessing, Press Officer attached to the Office of the wife of the Governor, the first baby of the year, a boy, was born at Comprehensive Health Centre, Sharp Corner Ido-Ekiti, at about 12:04 on Tuesday morning. It was a blessing to the family of Mr. and Mrs. Tope Akilo.

Monarch of Ido Ekiti, Olojudo, Oba Ilori Faboro witnessed the handover of the baby to Erelu Fayemi.

The family of Adebayo Aderonke had the second baby of the year at Okeyinmi Health Centre, Ado Ekiti; the baby, a female, weighed 2.8kg. The third baby was given birth at 12:09 am at the teaching hospital, Ado Ekiti; it weighed 2:65kg.

All their hospital bills were settled by the First Lady.

Speaking about the birth of the New Year babies, Erelu Fayemi said: “Presenting these babies to the First Lady of the state is a long-standing tradition which is global, it is taken as a symbol of God’s blessing and promise to His people that we will continue to populate the earth and reproduce ourselves.

When we come to do this, what we are saying to ourselves and to the people is that we will continue to live together in peace. We would continue to produce God-fearing children who are going to continue to produce the next generation that would live long after we are gone. And we are also saying wherever we are, the government will continue to take care of them and work for their best interest.

“Traditionally, we go to the teaching hospitals to receive them but this year we didn’t have them at the teaching hospital.

“Babies are blessings from God and nobody knows when they will arrive. Jesus was born in the manger where it was least expected. So, far away here in ldo, we are having the first baby of the state. This is where God has destines it to be. We are happy that our mothers and nurses here are given the best primary healthcare and we hope this will continue. No woman in this state should give birth at home. I am praying that these babies will experience long life and prosperity,” she said