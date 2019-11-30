Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Mrs. Courage Tsavashima, first daughter of the late Mrs. Salome Abuh, Woman Leader of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Wada/Aro campaign council, killed after the gubernatorial election in Kogi State, has said no woman must ever suffer her mother’s fate. Tsavashima, made the statement when she, alongside her siblings and granddaughter of late Mrs. Abuh, joined the “Womanifesto Peaceful Walk” to the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, to protest their mother’s killing and to demand for justice. The walk was to present the charter of demand to the Women Affairs, Paulen Tallen at the end of the National Women’s Dialogue 2019, with the theme: “The Nigeria We Want: Nigerian Women-A National Conversation.”

While calling for the perpetrators of the dastardly act to be brought to book, Tsavashima commended the women for honouring her mother and for seeking for justice. Explaining how she got to learn about the tragedy, she said: “Well, we were not there. She was in our family house in the village. All I was told was that the family house was on fire and I asked the whereabouts of my mummy but nobody could tell. But the only thing that was found was a burnt skull with ashes there.”

Asked of the memories she has of her mum while she was alive, she said: “She was very full of life, very agile. Though physically she was a woman but she was like10-men in a woman. She was hospitable, very lively, a mobilizer and was the women leader for the PDP and she has stood for PDP all the while.