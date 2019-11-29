Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Mrs. Courage Tsavashima, the first daughter of the late Mrs. Salome Abuh, Woman Leader of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Wada/Aro campaign council, killed after the gubernatorial election in Kogi State, has said no woman must ever suffer her mother’s fate.

Tsavashima, who alongside her siblings and the granddaughter of late Mrs. Abuh, made the fall when they join the Womanifesto peaceful walk to the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, to protest their mother’s killing and demand for justice.

The walk was to present the charter of demand to the Women Affairs, Paulen Tallen at the end of the the National Women’s Dialogue 2019, with the Theme: “The Nigeria We Want: Nigerian Women-A National Conversation.”

While calling for the perpetrators of the dastardly act to be brought to book, Tsavashima commended for honouring her mother and seeking for justice.

According to her, “From the dept of our hearts we sincerely appreciate the large turn out of women here. I know lot of them have not met her (late Mrs. Abuh) physically but I see the passion from the way they are all out here crying out for justice for Mrs. Salome. Indeed she is my mum and she deserves this, the way she died is uncalled for. I pray that justice will be given all this women for the sake of late Hon. Mrs. Salome Abuh.”

Asked to explain how the invaders came, Tsavashima said, “Well we were not there. She was in our family house in the village. All I was told was that the family house was on fire and I asked the whereabout of mummy but nobody could tell. But the only thing that was found was a burnt skull with ashes there.”

Asked what sort of a mother was she, Tsavashima said: “She was very full of life, very agile. Though physically she was a woman but she was 10 men in a woman. She was hospitable, very lively, a mobilizer and was the women leader for the PDP and she has stood for PDP all this while. She has been of help to widows, a very good mobilizer and she has been of help to even people she has not known, anyone she meets is her brother, is her sister irrespective of where you come from.”

Asked if she will encourage other women to go into politics after what happened to their mother, Tsavashima said: “Well, as you have asked this question, goose pimples just covered my body. If women will be burnt like this I wouldn’t encourage them to but a woman must stand. I still encourage women to go into politics but not to be treated like mother.”

On how the family members holding on, she said: “Aha! You can tell, if it was your mum how will you feel? Terrible! We feel terrible, it’s unfathomable, we cannot even explain whether she was shot, we cannot explain how she died. If she was your mum how ill you feel?”

Calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure justice is done, Tsavashima said: “President Muhammadu Buhari, I know you are listening, I know somehow you will get to listen and I know somehow you must have heard or seen. Please arise for us, don’t be comfortable on your seat, let there be justice for Hon. Salome Abuh and the entire Abuh family.”