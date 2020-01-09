Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has said no worker in the payroll of the state government would earn less than the national minimum wage.

Makinde gave the assurance, yesterday during the 2020 Inter-Religious Prayer Service, organised by the state government at the secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan.

He said a committee had been set up to oversee the negotiation and implementation of the new minimum wage.

The governor said his government was on the same page with labour on the new N30,000 minimum wage for workers.

He posited that government and the civil servants would be reasonable in the negotiation, saying they were heading in the same direction of delivering good governance and development to the state.

Makinde further reiterated his administration’s commitment toward improved welfare for the state workforce and better living standard of the residents.

Head of Service, Ololade Agboola, urged the civil servants to remain loyal and committed to work in the New Year.

Agboola enjoined the workers to give room for innovations and ideas, as a new way of carrying out their duties as well as comportment to relate with the public.

“Handling government’s resources and property, and relating well with co-workers, are the way to go,’’ she said.