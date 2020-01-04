Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, assured that no part of the country will be allowed to suffer any neglect because of its geopolitical location or political consideration under his watch.

He said his administration was truly committed to entrenching justice, equity and fair play in distribution of all social amenities across the country.

Buhari spoke at Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital ,Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, while commissioning flood and erosion control works executed by the federal government through the Ecological Fund Office.

Buhari who was represented at the occasion by the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, explained that the project was executed to checkmate flooding and gully erosion menace within the teaching hospital and it’s environs.

The Minister said that the age long problem of gully erosion and flooding in the South East cannot be overemphasized. He expressed optimism that the project as completed will end erosion problem in the hospital.

“I have no doubts in my mind that this Federal Government’s intervention will bring a huge relief to this Teaching Hospital which has for a very long time been stressed by these ecological challenges. I hereby formerly on behalf of the Federal Government, commission and handover this project to the Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki.

The Minister further commended the Secretary to the Government of Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha and his team in the Ecological Fund Office as well as the contractors and consultants who handled the project for their commitment in delivery quality job and on time too.

Permanent Secretary, Ecological Fund Office, Dr. Habiba Lawal, earlier in her remarks said the project which was initiated through a request for an urgent intervention forwarded to their office by the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the hospital, Dr. Emeka Onwe, was among the 11 federal government’s ecological intervention projects for the 3rd quarter of 2018.