The National Orientation Agency (NOA) says drug abuse and addiction are triggers of political thuggery, kidnapping and other social vices being witnessed in the society.

Malam Hamzat Audu, Director of the NOA in Niger State said at a one-day town hall meeting with stakeholders in Minna on Saturday that drug abuse and addiction were fuelling anti-social behaviours.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting held to address escalating cases of drug addiction, banditry, thuggery and other social vices.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

Audu noted that the vices were affecting the socio-economic wellbeing of the people and causing distrust, and disunity among Nigerians.

“Trust was the component that hitherto held the society together, but in recent times, it has suffered serious blows resulting in suspicion, fear and general disaffection among the citizenry.

“There is a compelling need to sensitise and educate people on the fact that drugs is the major enabler and indeed the trigger which propel people, especially the youth, into crime.’’ he said.

In his remarks, ACP Abdulmalik Kaita who represented the Commissioner of Police in Niger, Mr Monday Kuryas, blamed abuse and addiction on drug dealers and peddlers and on failed parental guidance and counselling.

In his contribution, Mr Bello Sheriff, chairman of the state’s chapter of the Youth Council of Nigeria, said that the youths were the worst-hit by drug addiction.

He said the council would partner with the NOA to sensitise youths against drug abuse. (NAN)

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .