Director General of National Orientation Agency (NOA), Garba Abari, will attend this year’s edition of Distinguished Local Government Chairmen Merit Award in Abuja on April 22, as chairman.

The annual award, to reward performing local government chairmen is being organised by publishers of ROOTSWATCH, a grassroots magazine, based in Abuja.

The 2021 recipients include Ejike ltodo of Igbo-Eze council; John Gabaya of Bwari council; Celeb Aba of Guma; Abiodun Somoye of Remo North; Shamusudeen Olaleye of Isolo Local Council Development Area, Mohammad Oyigye of Obi council and Obiageri Enyim of Afikpo North.

Prizes will be distributed to winners in various categories including 10-seater buses in the national category.