The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has appealed to the stakeholders in Anambra State to support the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in its efforts to deliver a credible governorship poll in the state on November 6.

Director of the agency in the state, Charles Nwoji, said his agency was very committed and ready to assist the Commission to achieve its mandate, especially in the area of voter education and others.

“I know that the issue of voter education and related issues are not just for the INEC alone. The fact that we are citizens demands that we must discharge some obligations which include educating our different audiences in support of what INEC is doing.

“I, therefore, call on other statutory organisations, including my own organisation, the NOA, the Non-Governmental Organisations as the Resident Electoral Commissioner mentioned. I equally call on religious organisations, traditional authorities and community development associations and political parties to support INEC; they can do a lot in this regard,” Nwoji said.

The NOA’s state director who spoke at the implementation meeting of INEC held in Awka, the state capital, called on the people to take INEC’s Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise more seriously.

“In Anambra, various activities have been taken in the past, starting with the expansion of voter access. A lot of people didn’t understand what that meant until INEC, through the various media channels, made us understand the purpose of the exercise.

