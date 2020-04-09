As Nigerians celebrate Easter 2020 amid the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic, the Director General, National Orientation Agency (NOA), Dr. Garba Abari, has charged staff of the agency, especially those at the community level, to intensify the enlightenment campaign on the pandemic during the celebrations in order to curb the spread of the disease in communities.

This become necessary following indications from the Presidential Task Force on COVID19 and available data that local transmission of the disease is on the increase as imported transmission is on the decline.

The NOA Director General called on staff of the agency to waive their Easter holidays, using the period to enlighten their communities on the symptoms of COVID-19 and preventive measures.

Abari urged Nigerians to use the Easter celebration to pray for the safety of health workers making sacrifices within and beyond the call of duty to combat the scourge and save lives, likening their sacrifices to that of Jesus Christ who gave His life to save humanity.