John Adams, Minna

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has partnered the Kennedy Iwundu Foundation in its bid to improve public enlightenment campaign against the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

The NOA Nwangele Imo State unit is engaging the foundation to help educate rural dwellers in Nwangele and neighbouring communities on the measures to adopt in preventing the spread of the deadly virus.

NOA is riding on the back of the annual free medical outreach of the Iwundu Foundation, which started in July and will run till August.

The outreach involves free testing and free drug administration for communities in Nwagele LGA. It aims to tackle such illnesses as malaria, typhoid, diabetes, arthritis, blood pressure issues, ulcer etc.

Assistant Director/Chief Orientation and Mobilisation Officer(COMO), Nwangele LGA, Uchechi Osuagwu, and her assistant, Mrs Bridget Onyebuchi, have been using the platform provided by the medical outreach to educate the people in rural communities on the need for constant hand washing, use of hand sanitisers and face masks, as well social distancing in the battle against COVID-19.

Director and Founder of Kennedy Iwundu Foundation, Mr. Kennedy Iwundu, who confirmed the partnership with NOA, commended the Nwangele unit of the agency for the great job it is doing in educating the rural populace, especially in combating the spread of the Coronavirus .