Gilbert Ekezie

The National Orientation Agency (NOA), in Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos State, yesterday, went to the streets to sensitise residents on the need to vote rightly in the forthcoming general election.

The exercise, which took the agency to Old Ojo Road, Agboju and Alakija bus stops, was carried out in the three major languages.Assistant Director NOA Amuwo Odofin, Mrs. Mopelola Ayanfalu said void votes have caused a lot of problems for party candidates as it marred their chances of winning elections in the past.

“As Nigerians, we need to improve on the way we do things especially when it comes to the issue of voting. That is why NOA Lagos state decided to educate and sensitise the people of Amuwo Odofin on how to vote rightly, so that void votes would no longer be recorded in large numbers.

Ayanfalu said the 2019 election is important and that the votes of everyone would make or mar the chances of the candidates.

“Other things that would warrant void votes are writing on the ballot paper, squeezing the ballot paper. You should also vote rightly and ensure that every vote counts,” she said.