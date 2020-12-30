National Orientation Agency (NOA) has began sensitising religious and traditional rulers on the need to strictly adhere to guidelines and protocols in continuation if its state-wide engagement of stakeholders in the fight against COVID-19.

NOA Director, Lawal Haruna, said in Kano that the agency is educating the community leaders, opinion moulders, organisations, women and youth leaders on the dangers of a second wave of infections.

The director also said the agency has assigned officials of the war against indiscipline to take the campaign to market places and social gatherings.

Haruna urged stakeholders to adhere strictly to all preventive measures, including the maintenance of physical distancing, regular washing and or sanitise their hands, wearing of face masks.