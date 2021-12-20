The National Orientation Agency (NOA) in Gombe state, has urged youths to steer clear of drugs, thuggery and other social vices that can destabilise the state.

The State Director of NOA, Adaline Patari who gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gombe, said youths as future leaders should be more concerned about the development of Nigeria.

Patari said that it had become imperative to give the advice in view of the connection between drugs and increase in crime rates as well as the need for peace to promote societal development.

According to her, the security of lives and property should not be the sole responsibility of government but the society, hence the youth must shun any acts that can threaten peaceful co-existence wherever they find themselves.

According to Patari, NOA in collaboration with relevant agencies is consistently engaging major stakeholders in the state to ensure that youths are discouraged from involving in the use of drugs.

“We recently engaged grassroots stakeholders under the Implementation of National Security Sensitisation Programme against thuggery, kidnapping, drug abuse, radicalisation and violent extremism organised by NOA.

“Now that politics is around the corner, we are appealing to youths not to allow anyone use them as tools to perpetrate crimes because those politicians won’t use their children, so youths must be wise.’’

Patari said NOA as an agency of government involved in community mobilisation would continue to sensitise and mobilise stakeholders against drug abuse, adding that drugs are often associated with virtually all anti-social behaviours bedeviling the country.

She appealed to youths and women to take advantage of the ongoing voter card registration to get be registered to enable them exercise their voting rights in 2023.

The NOA state director also appealed to parents, grassroots leaders, well-meaning Nigerians and Gombe state government to do more to empower youths with relevant skills that would make them self-reliant. (NAN)