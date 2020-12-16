Noah’s Ark emerged the biggest winner at the 2020 Lagos Advertising and Ideas Festival (LAIF) awards, which held virtually on Saturday.

The event which, this year, was themed “Grind and Shine”, is organised annually by the Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN) to reward creativity and innovation in the industry. The award had various categories such as Film, Outdoor, Press, Digital and Mobile, Radio, Television, LAIF Effectiveness, LAIF Campaign, Promo and Direct LAIF, Impact LAIF and LAIF Grand Prix.

Noah’s Ark won a total of 27 medals comprising eight gold, 10 silver and nine bronze, the highest number of medals by participating agencies. The agency was also awarded the overall Grand Prix award for its Airtel Ardcore Filter print campaign. Other big winners of the night included TBWA Concept with three gold, seven silver and six bronze medals; X3M media with one gold, eight silver and nine bronze medals; ISOBAR with one gold, eight silver and ten bronze medals and Dare-Create with two gold, two silver and two bronze medals.

Ogilvy Nigeria won two gold, one silver and three bronze medals; DDB Lagos got three silver and three bronze medals; Culture Communications claimed one silver and three bronze medals; SO and U garnered two silver and one bronze medals; Adeptus Advertising and Agile communications went home with one gold, one silver and one bronze respectively, while Bluebird Communications got one silver and four bronze.