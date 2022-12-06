It was a night of honours, recognition and celebration of creative excellence at the 2022 Lagos Advertising and Ideas Festival (LAIF) Awards, as Noah’s Ark Communications and X3M Ideas stole the limelight.

The award ceremony, organised by the Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN), themed: “All Ideas are Welcome” which held in Lagos, saw Noah’s Ark emerge 2022 Agency of the Year, winning 50 medals – 9 Gold, 18 Silver, and 23 Bronze.

The winner was closely trailed by X3M Ideas who came second on the medals table with a medal haul of 8 Gold, 11 Silver, and 4 Bronze while Insight Publicis and Dentsu MCGarryBowen Limited emerged third and fourth, respectively. Insight Publicis won 2 Gold, 7 Silver, and 9 Bronze, while Dentsu MCGarryBowen Limited got 2 Gold, 4 Silver, and 5 Bronze.

Speaking at the event, Director General, Advertising Regulation Council of Nigeria, ARCON, Lekan Fadolapo, applauded AAAN for keeping the flag of creativity flying through the sustenance of the LAIF Awards noting that the event has become the biggest showcase of creativity in the West African sub-region.

In his welcome remarks, President of the Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN), Steve Babaeko, reiterated that the LAIF Awards remains the biggest award in the West African sub-region.

, stating that it is a huge platform to celebrate and honour excellent creative works of marketing communication practitioners.

“We want to celebrate the overflowing passion of our young practitioners, the wisdom/experiences of the legends who got inducted into the LAIF Hall of Fame. It is a platform to celebrate our marketing communications community”, Babaeko said.

He noted that this year’s edition would remain indelible in the annals of LAIF history as it provided an opportunity for another country in the West African sub-region, Ghana, to participate.

Also speaking at the occasion, the Chairman of the LAIF Awards Management Board, Lanre Adisa, said the successful hosting of LAIF Awards, which is in its 17th edition, has proven that it has come to stay, given the tremendous support it continues to enjoy from all stakeholders.

While expressing profound appreciation to the clients for their support in helping creativity to thrive, Adisa noted that there was no doubt that the Awards have contributed a great deal to raising the standard of creativity and professionalism in the industry.

“We would like to thank our clients for signing off on the great ideas that have done wonders for their brands and the bottom line. Without their approval, those works will never see the light of day, not to talk of them being entered for LAIF Awards. LAIF has become a big property. We are also excited for our young LAIFers who will be celebrated tonight”, he said.

He described the event as an opportunity to celebrate the best works churned out by different agencies for their brands.

A major high point of the event was the induction of two veterans, Tunde Ogunlaiye, former Creative Director of Insight Publicis and renowned filmmaker, Femi Odugbemi, into the LAIF Hall of Fame.