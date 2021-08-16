From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Noble International University, on the has bestowed another another award on Prof Bashiru Aremu as the most academy excellent world acclaimed distinguished professor Emeritus on merit,apart from other relevant awards from different Universities and organizations world wide.

The award which was presented by the Chancellor of Noble International University Professor Biswajit Ganguly and President, Professor Roger Hansell on behalf of Noble International University USA.

Speaking during the presentation done via Zoom, Chancellor, Biswajit Ganguly and President , Prof Roger Hansell said the award was conferred on Prof. Bashiru Aremu in recognition of his numerous contributions to society .

In responding to the presentation, Prof. Aremu, thanked the institution’s authorities for finding him worthy of being honoured.”I feel highly honoured to be decorated with such an award of that magnitude by an institution of learning in the mode of Noble International University” he said.

Prof.Bashiru Aremu a Nigerian born UNESCO Laureate Prof Emeritus(on merit). He is a principal officer all over the world at higher education institutions and held the following positions at various board of trustees: Pro Chancellor/ Chairman (President) Board of Trustees, Chartered Intl. Da Vinci University. Vice Chancellor, Crown University Intl Chartered Inc., and Chairman Board of Trustees at West Coast International University of Sciences, Technology, Management and Arts formerly known as West Coast University USA

He is also the Vice President International Affairs, Sastra Angkor University Kingdom of Cambodia; Deputy Director-General for Africa and Research Professor at International Biographical Centre in Cambridge, UK and so on