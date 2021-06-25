From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa has said those trying to cause disaffection between leaders of the state including former governors, James Ibori and Emmanuel Uduaghan were on a futile exercise.

He insisted that nobody would put him on collision course with the two former governors, adding that he was focused on developing the state according to the mandate freely given to him by Deltans.

The governor spoke in Asaba, yesterday, against the backdrop of recent comments credited to Senator Peter Nwaoboshi representing Delta north, who stated that the governor had achieved nothing particularly in Asaba, compared to what the Ibori and Uduaghan administrations did at the state capital.

At a grand reception to welcome hundreds of former members of the opposition All Progressives Congress jAPC) in the Aniocha/Oshimili federal constituency to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), he said he would not be distracted by attempts to pitch him against his predecessors.

Maintaining that all governors who ruled the state since 1999 performed well, he said the PDP as party believed that power belongs to God and the people reserved the right to make their choice.

The defectors were led by the former chairman of APC caretaker committee in Delta North Senatorial District, George Okafor.