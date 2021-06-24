From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa on Thursday in Asaba said those trying to cause disaffection between leaders of the state including former governors James Ibori and Emmanuel Uduaghan were on a futile exercise.

Okowa insisted that nobody would put him a collision course with Ibori and Uduaghan, adding that he was focused on developing the State according to the mandate freely given to him by Deltans.

The governor was speaking on the backdrop of recent comments credited to Senator Peter Nwaoboshi representing Delta north, who stated that the governor has achieved nothing particularly in Asaba, compared to what the Ibori and Uduaghan administrations did at the state capital.

Okowa who spoke at a grand reception to welcome hundreds of former members of the opposition All Progressives Congress jAPC) in the Aniocha/Oshimili federal constituency to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said he would not be distracted by attempts to pitch him against his predecessors by some highly placed members of the PDP in the state.

Maintaining that all Governors who ruled the state since 1999 performed very well, he said the PDP as party believed that power belongs to God and that the people reserved the right to make their choice.

“We are a party that believes that power belongs to God and that’s why we are rejoicing. We also believe that power belongs to the people and that the people reserved the right to make their choice.

“Sometime ago, I said power belongs to God and only God will determine who will succeed me. I wonder why some people are angry about that statement because truly only God knows who will take over from me.

“We are one family in the PDP and those who don’t have our character are angry because we always say the truth and they are trying all means to scatter our PDP family, but they will always fail because we have bonded very well together as a party.

“Together as a family we can continue to make things to happen, together as a family we change things in our family by working hard for everyone of us. We will not work to put money in one person’s pocket because a day will come when I will expose those of them that are angry with us.

“You voted for me to do what is right for the interest of the people and not to put money in somebody’s pocket, thats not what you voted me for.

“PDP has worked starting from Chief James Ibori, to Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan and myself, we have worked very well and we are still working. If anyone said he is not seeing what we are doing, its either they are blind or they don’t live in Asaba.

“Their attempt to pitch me against my predecessors will not work because I am not quarrelling with them. My lredecessors laid the foundation for what we are doing in the state and am building on the foundations they have laid.

“Am building on the foundation that I met, they are angry and want to cause quarell between me and my predecessors but they have failed because no stranger will deceive us in this state,” he said.

While commending the people for their support over the years, he said the coming of the decampees would further strengthen the party.

The defectors were led by the former chairman of APC caretaker committee in Delta North Senatorial District, George Okafor.