Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Deputy Governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, has pledged his unalloyed loyalty to Governor Kayode Fayemi in all circumstances.

Egbeyemi slammed some individuals he described as “fifth columnists, peddlers of fake news and mischief-makers” for trying to cause disaffection between him and his boss.

The Deputy Governor in a statement on Sunday by his Special Assistant (Media), Odunayo Ogunmola, said every attempt to destroy the good relationship he enjoys with the Governor will always fail as they are working together for the good of the state and the ruling party.

Egbeyemi debunked fake news being circulated on social media platforms that he has been threatened with impeachment by the Governor to coerce the executives of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Ward 8 in Ado-Ekiti to sign a resolution to suspend Senator Babafemi Ojudu from the party.

The online fake news item alleged that the Ado-Ekiti APC Ward 8 Chairman, Mr. Clement Afolabi, was abducted and taken to the Deputy Governor’s personal residence to compel him to carry out Ojudu’s suspension.

The Deputy Governor said the purported abduction of Afolabi was a figment of the imagination of the jobless peddlers of falsehood who have failed in their bid to sow seeds of discord in the party.

Egbeyemi who described all the allegations as tissues of lies and wicked falsehood against innocent people warned sponsors of the fake news to desist from their terrible misadventure or be ready to face the wrath of God.

While noting that he had enjoyed the best of relationship with the Governor, Egbeyemi maintained that “nobody can come between him and Fayemi in the performance of their God-given duties.”

Egbeyemi said: “Nobody can come between me and my Governor, nobody in the party mooted the idea to suspend anybody from the party.

“They are telling lies around that the Governor wants to remove me. It is not true, I enjoy the best of relationship with my boss, Governor Kayode Fayemi.

“I have vowed never to go against my Governor, I will never go against him because they want to destroy the good relationship between me and the Governor.”