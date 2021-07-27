From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki and Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, yesterday, said despite the challenges and difficulties faced in the aftermath of the civil war, nobody can deny the Igbo their rightful place in Nigeria.

President-General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prof. George Obiozor, stated this in Abakaliki during a dinner party to celebrate the 58th birthday of Ebonyi Governor, David Umahi.

“It is worthy of note that no matter the challenges we are facing in this one Nigeria, the lion spirit of an Igbo man will continue to prevail and nobody can deny the Igbo people their rightful place in Nigeria.’’

Obiozor said the development challenges facing the country would be a thing of the past if an Igbo is allowed to lead the country in 2023.

He said Umahi epitomised the can-do spirit of the Igbo which he said was needed at the centre to effect a comprehensive transformation of Nigeria. The Igbo leader poured encomium on the governor for effectively deploying the meagre resources of the state to transform it to the admiration of the people. He said the level of development witnessed so far in Ebonyi under Umahi was the best anywhere in the country.

Obiozor came to the event in company of Secretary General of Ohaneze ,Chief Okey Emuchay and Chairman, South East Elders Forum, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu.

Obiozor urged Umahi not to relent in his good works, but to strive to do more for Ebonyi people.

Meanwhile, Ohanaeze Ndigbo General Assembly has threatened to declare a Biafra Republic if leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi fails to get fair hearing in the Nigerian Courts.

President General of the group, Basil Onyeachonam Onuorah , a legal practitioner, who stated this in a press statement, yesterday, in Awka said following the arraignment of Kanu at the Federal High Court, Abuja, the doctrine of presumption of innocence under Nigerian law guarantees all rights and privileges to Nnamdi Kanu until contrary is proven.

He, however, cautioned all those interested in the ongoing prosecution of Kanu not to take laws into their hands as observers from different parts of the world were also on ground monitoring the entire process of the prosecution.

He also commended the Federal Government of Nigeria for making Kanu’s trial public and also cautioned that nothing bad should happen to him while in custody of the Federal Government.The Ohanaeze Ndigbo General Assembly Worldwide was registered in 2020 by the Corporate Affairs Commission Kanu is standing trial on treasonable felony. He was arrested in Kenya in June after jumping bail in 2017.

A resumed hearing on his matter on Monday did not hold due to his absence in court.

