The National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Iyorchia Ayu, has vowed that nobody can destroy PDP while assuring that they will not be distracted from achieving victory come 2023.

Ayu spoke Monday at the reception ceremony organised in honour of the former governor of Kano State and Senator representing Kano Central, Ibrahim Shekarau at his residence in Kano.

The ceremony was attended by the Presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar, his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa, the Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Elder Wali, former Vice President Nnamdi Sambo, former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Aminu Wali, former governors of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido and Ibrahim Saminu Turaki, including the Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal and his counterpart from Taraba State.

According to the National Chairman of the PeoplesDemocraticParty, ” We are not going to be distracted by those who believe that in peddling lies they would destroy the PDP”

“I believe that God willing, we shall overcome all the distractful forces. Our party would get more united” he added.

Ayu was thankful to God that the party’s Presidential candidate, Atilku Abubakar was already making genuine efforts to bring back every member of the party back to the family saying that as long as one is a member of the party, the party would do everything humanly possible to win him back.

He described the day as his happiest day since assuming office as PDP National Chairman, noting Kano State was very strategic and important to the People’s Democratic Party.

He observed that the PDP has its origin in Kano, saying the party actually began When the Late Muhammadu Abubakar Rimi started mobilising the rest of them to resist the military dictatorship of that era.

Ayu explained that the entire leadership of the party was happy to be in the city of Malami Aminu Kano even as he confessed that getting Ibrahim Shekarau to join the PDP was not easy as they were equally other suitors.

He described Ibrahim Shekarau as a team player who is ready to work with other members of the party to ensure the victory of the party at the state and federal levels.

Speaking, Ibrahim Shekarau expressed delight at his defection to the Peoples Democratic Party, and the reception, saying he had written to the New Nigeria People Party, at the ward, state and federal levels renouncing his membership of their party.

Shekarau also declared that he has also written to the Independent National Electoral Commission, both at the state and federal level withdrawing his interest to contest the Kano Central Senatorial seat under the ticket of the NNPP.

He pledged his loyalty to the Peoples Democratic Party and asked all his supporters to follow suit while promising to work with the members of the party to achieve victory at all levels come 2023.