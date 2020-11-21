Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has warned that the party will not succumb to any form of blackmail and intimidation from anyone pushing it to zone the 2023 presidential ticket to the South.

Reacting to the statements by some southern leaders; Chief Ayo Adebanjo, Mbazulike Amaechi and Idongesit Ikanga, the APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Nabena Yekini, said that there is no need to overheat the polity with the ticket for 2023, advising the Southern leaders to adopt lobbying.

“They don’t have any right to tell people what to do. It is not by force, threat or intimidation but by negotiation. If they feel strongly about the ticket, they should form their own political party and give their ticket to whichever zone they want to produce the president in 2023.

“It is called politics because you cannot impose anybody on any person. It is a game of numbers. The Southeast must lobby and tell other regions what they have for them. By the way, it is even too early to talk about zoning in 2023. Instead of heating up the polity, they should resort to alliance, lobbying and consultations,” he noted.