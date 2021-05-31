From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, has vowed to resist any cabal within and outside Rivers State contemplating to foist his successor on the people of the state by 2023.

The governor also declared that he has not anointed anyone to succeed him even as he urged church leaders in Rivers State to pray for a rancour-free transition ahead of 2023.

Wike stated this at a special thanksgiving church service in commemoration of the second anniversary of his second tenure as governor at St. Paul’s Cathedral, Diobu, Port Harcourt, yesterday.

The governor, who described the remaining two years of his administration as crucial, said he has never sat down with anyone in private and promised to handover the realm of governance to the person by the end of his tenure.

“Let me say it again, I have never sat with anybody to say ‘I will make you governor.’ But as a governor, nobody from anywhere, be it in the party, in Abuja, will impose who will be the candidate of PDP in Rivers State. Nobody can impose a candidate here in this state. So, if you are running to Abuja, you are wasting your time.”

Wike reiterated that leaders and stakeholders in the state, would meet at the appropriate time to look at the pros and cons and then collectively decide who his successor will be.

He also explained that he was not unmindful that some persons presently parading as his ally were actually political foes plotting evil against his administration.

The governor prayed God to continue to expose such persons as the state gears up for another transition era.

He urged the leadership of the church to pray and ceaselessly seek God’s benevolence intervention for a crisis-free transition in 2023 and that the next governor of Rivers State would be God fearing.

“I urge you to pray that we will have our transition very smooth. That there will be no crisis.”