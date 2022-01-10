From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Former Secretary General, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Mr. Anthony Sani has said that nobody will be able to probe President Muhammadu Buhari after leaving office in 2023 because his clean records will speak for him.

In a chat with Daily Sun, the former ACF Scribe noted that Buhari is too honest to face any probe after leaving office.

Buhari had penultimate Wednesday said in a television interview that when he is out of office, anybody who summons him for investigations would be looking for trouble because the records are there for verification.

Sani also said that the President spoke for most of Nigerians on State police, restructuring, and releasing of agitators for self-determination when he ( Buhari) emphatically said no to those demands during the television interview.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“When I read very serious and respected lawyers upbraided President Buhari for saying during his recent TV interviews that when he is out of office, anybody who attempts to probe and summon him for investigations was looking for trouble, precisely because the records are there, I begin to wonder the basis of the criticisms of the statement by Mr. President.

“We must not criticize everything under the sun which Mr President says or does. I understood the president to mean that because he was upright and kept records of his actions as president, anybody who dares to probe him would end up being embarrassed.

“I do not think Mr president meant he would be above the law as ex-president. Buhari is intelligent enough to know that he does not enjoy any immunity out of office, and will not disobey any lawful order.

“I therefore plead with people who help mold public opinions to be positive in their world view,and not to be negative all the time”. Sani said.