From Magnus Eze and Jude Chinedu, Enugu

SENATE Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, yesterday, said nobody can push the Igbo out of Nigeria.

This is as the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prof. George Obiozor and Presidential candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) in the 2019 general elections; Prof. Kingsley Moghalu, stated that no amount of threat will stop the Igbo from demanding for fairness, equity and justice in the country.

Chairing the inauguration of Igbonine, a new sociocultural organization in Enugu, Abaribe said that the Igbo have paid the highest price of keeping Nigeria together, adding that they serve as glue binding the nation.

“We have become the glue that holds Nigeria together because we are the largest domestic investors in Nigeria. We are the most travelled people in Nigeria, we don’t want to leave Nigeria but some people are trying to push us out of the country and the reason they are doing that is what we don’t know. We have a document that manifests a sectional approach to governance and we are not afraid to say it.

“Even in the past that Boko Haram, very well known to have devastated parts of Nigeria and has even grown to have brothers and sisters now called bandits, yet nobody has designated them as terrorists, but when our boys were running around here carrying flags, saying they want referendum, it was very quick and easy for the federal government to designate them a terrorist organization.

“This unequal treatment of the people is at the root of the problems of Nigeria. There is now a feeling of alienation of the Igbo and it is not just us the Igbo that have that feeling, it has spread all over the place in the North, West, and south.”

The senator noted that the minimum demand of Ndigbo was restructuring, adding that they were not second class citizens but they have been pushed to the fringes. He declared that as equal partners in the Nigeria project, the Igbo were qualified to get any position in the land including the Presidency.

He stated that the main problem in the country today was that a sectional government was in place which abhorred inclusion.