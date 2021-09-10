From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Ohanaeze Ndigbo has assured President Buhari that nobody can push the Igbo out of Nigeria despite several threats from self-determination agitators.

The assurance was contained in a speech delivered by Ohanaeze President General, Prof. George Obiozor during his visit to Imo State.

While appealing for the release of Igbo youths detained in all parts of the country, Obiozor said the South East was in dire need of security just as he called for zonal and state security apparatus to compliment the efforts of the federal government.

He said the president’s visit would form a new foundation for dialogue on critical issues concerning the Igbo.

“Ndigbo are committed to Nigerian unity and there is news for those trying to push us out of Nigeria. Ndigbo in Nigeria are like fish in the ocean, no matter how rough the storm is, it cannot drive the fish out of the ocean. Mr. President, it is in this context that we see a new dawn in your distinguished presence in Igboland. We believe that on your return to Abuja, the significance and substance of this visit will form a new foundation of a platform for meaningful dialogue on critical issues of concern to the Igbo nation.

“In spite of all the threats of secessionism or separatism facing the country, there is no doubt that no secessionist element can succeed in Nigeria provided there is good governance based on equity, justice and fairness to all the citizens.

“Your Excellency, the most urgent and imperative need of Ndigbo today is security. The security of Ndigbo in Nigeria and beyond has become a compelling primary responsibility of serious concern for Ndigbo. Regrettably our South East Zone has recently become a theatre of conflict, negating the peace-loving nature of our people.

“In this context Ohanaeze Ndigbo calls for the establishment of a zonal and state police apparatus to support and complement the existing Federal Security architecture. It is in this same vein that Ohanaeze Ndigbo, appeals to you, Mr. President, to see to the release of Igbo youths detained by various security agencies across the country.” Ohanaeze has canvassed for more infrastructural development in Igbo land besides the Niger bridge.”

