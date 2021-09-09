From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Ohanaeze Ndigbo has assured President Muhammadu Buhari that nobody can push the Igbo out of the country despite several threats from secessionists, adding that his visit to the zone will form a new foundation for dialogue on critical issues concerning them.

The assurance was contained in a speech delivered to the President ,during his official visit to Imo State on Thursday by the President General of the Igbo group, professor George Obiozor.

According to him “Ndigbo are committed to Nigerian unity and there is news for those trying to push us out of Nigeria. Ndigbo in Nigeria are like fish in the

ocean, no matter how rough the storm is, it cannot drive the fish out

of the ocean.

“Mr. President, it is in this context, that we see a new dawn in your

distinguished presence in Igboland and believe that on your return to

Abuja the significance and substance of this visit will form a new

foundation of a platform for meaningful dialogue on critical issues of

concern to the Igbo Nation.

However, Obiozor explained to the President that, “in spite of all the threats of secessionism or separatism

facing the country, there is no doubt that no secessionist element can

succeed in Nigeria provided there is good governance based on

equity, justice and fairness to all the citizens.

Obiozor while appealing for the release of Igbo youths detained in all parts of the country emphasised that the South East is in dire need of security just as he called for a zonal and State security apparatus to compliment the efforts of the federal.

He said “Your Excellency, the most urgent and imperative need of Ndigbo

today is security. The security of Ndigbo in Nigeria and beyond has

become a compelling primary responsibility of serious concern for

Ndigbo.

“Regrettably our South East Zone has recently become a theatre of conflict, negating the peace-loving nature of our people. In this context Ohanaeze Ndigbo calls for the establishment of a zonal

and state police apparatus to support and complement the existing

Federal Security architecture.

“It is in this same vein that Ohanaeze

Ndigbo, appeals to you, Mr. President, to see to the release of Igbo

youths detained by various security agencies across the country.” Obiozor appealed.

Also,Ohanaeze has canvassed for more infrastructural development in Igbo land besides the Niger bridge . Therefore it has appealed for good roads,railways and ports to better living conditions of the people of the zone.

