Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State says despite efforts by his “detractors” to cause friction between him and President Muhammadu Buhari, his relationship with the president remained a cordial one.

The governor equally declared that nobody, no matter highly placed, can turn Buhari against him, noting “such moves would amount to exercise in futility”.

Amosun spoke at Kajola Ward in Obafemi-Owode local government in continuation of his Ogun Central Senatorial campaign.

“All what they are doing is to turn President Buhari against me. Nobody can turn President Buhari against me. It is impossible”. Amosun insisted.

He, however, urged the people to vote for President Buhari, saying he has added value to the development of the country and the state in particular.

“It is important we vote for President Buhari because he is adding value to development of Nigeria and Ogun state too.

READ ALSO: 2019: Abiodun canvasses support for APC, Buhari

“Look at our railway, airport and power and many others, so we should all vote for him”. The governor added.

He urged the people to resist any attempt by “foreigners” to enslave them with their votes, saying they should vote for the candidates they know.

“Where are they before this time, it is now that the state is fast developing, they want to disrupt its peace. Resist them, don’t allow anybody to enslave you with your votes”, he stated.

While speaking at Obafe Ward, Amosun told the people not to allow any politician to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) in return for fictitious loans.

“Don’t allow anybody to collect your PVCs for loan, protect them very well. That is your right. Don’t give anybody your PVCs “.

At Alapako Oni Ward, Amosun declared that he would fight any politician who wants to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere the state has enjoyed.

He, therefore, appealed to the people not to engage in violence, urging them to continue to conduct themselves in a peaceful manner.