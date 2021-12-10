Let me state the obvious that there is a father before the son or the grandson and there can never be a grandson without a father. With all modesty, the political heavyweights you are referring to in Akwa-Ibom State are purely my products from 1999 till date.

I started work with Ibrahim Babangida as the Military President at the age of 18 years. I brought in Amb Emem who later brought in Ubong Victor Attah to take over as the governor of Akwa-Ibom State in 1999. I worked with Victor Attah as a brother because he is my uncle.

I advised him especially where he needed to attract something from the Federal Government to the state with onshore, offshore, which we popularly call resources control as the typical example. I was instrumental in Akwa-Ibom having offshore and onshore to empower our people during the Olusegun Obasanjo regime.

I strongly empowered Godswill Akpabio to take over as the next governor of the state in 2007. Anyone conversant with the Wadata House, will know the story and Godswill cannot deny me today. I worked effectively with him and I advised him very well too.

I remember an incident at the Lagos Airport after a fundraising; I told him to enter the flight but he confessed he was afraid to enter Uyo because of one General Lakpan. But I assured him that from that day, General Lakpan will leave the state for you. So, when we arrived in Uyo, I directed my driver to take me to the General’s house. I asked him why he was not supporting my candidate, ordering him to park his load and leave the state.

I told him that if he continues to prove stubborn, he should go and bring the gun he forgot in the Barracks to service it for him. But he left the state the next day never to come back. I even relocated to his compound on the day of the election to see how the General will be of influence but he did not come out until the result of the election was announced.