From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja
The name Godwill Richman may not really ring a bell in Akwa-Ibom State’s political circle or even in the fold of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the country. However, for followers of the politics of Akwa Ibom, he has been a major force always working in the background in the state.
In this interview with Daily Sun in Abuja, when he visited for one of the strategic and consultative meetings, he spoke on his ambition among other issues.
Considering the fact that Alwa-Ibom is made up of heavyweight politicians, have you counted the cost of contesting in the 2023 governorship election?
Let me state the obvious that there is a father before the son or the grandson and there can never be a grandson without a father. With all modesty, the political heavyweights you are referring to in Akwa-Ibom State are purely my products from 1999 till date.
I started work with Ibrahim Babangida as the Military President at the age of 18 years. I brought in Amb Emem who later brought in Ubong Victor Attah to take over as the governor of Akwa-Ibom State in 1999. I worked with Victor Attah as a brother because he is my uncle.
I advised him especially where he needed to attract something from the Federal Government to the state with onshore, offshore, which we popularly call resources control as the typical example. I was instrumental in Akwa-Ibom having offshore and onshore to empower our people during the Olusegun Obasanjo regime.
I strongly empowered Godswill Akpabio to take over as the next governor of the state in 2007. Anyone conversant with the Wadata House, will know the story and Godswill cannot deny me today. I worked effectively with him and I advised him very well too.
I remember an incident at the Lagos Airport after a fundraising; I told him to enter the flight but he confessed he was afraid to enter Uyo because of one General Lakpan. But I assured him that from that day, General Lakpan will leave the state for you. So, when we arrived in Uyo, I directed my driver to take me to the General’s house. I asked him why he was not supporting my candidate, ordering him to park his load and leave the state.
I told him that if he continues to prove stubborn, he should go and bring the gun he forgot in the Barracks to service it for him. But he left the state the next day never to come back. I even relocated to his compound on the day of the election to see how the General will be of influence but he did not come out until the result of the election was announced.
My influence was not only limited to Akwa-Ibom alone because I actually handled five governors. They included Rotimi Amaechi, Timi Sylva, Niyel Imoke and Ararume, who fell away because he refused to take my small advice. I also helped Emmanuel Udom to become governor. In 2019, I had directed everybody to vote for Udom and PDP.
So, to answer your question directly, I can confirm to you that I, Dr Godwill Richman, have been in the corridors of power since 1999. Obasanjo knows who Richman is, Goodluck Jonathan knows who Richman is. I am also among the who is who in the PDP.
Udom has tried just like others before him, but Akwa-Ibom has not attained the standard I want the state to be. I told Akpabio that I want to see the replication of Dubai in Akwa-Ibom in his eight years. I pumped in resources into the Akwa-Ibom government through the federation account.
It was good that the state had the highest resources from 2007 to 2015. He tried just like Udom but I want to make Akwa-Ibom the Dubai for every eye to see and know that what people think is impossible is very pos- sible with Richman in charge.
How much have the citizens of Akwa-Ibom bought into your project?
Left for me alone, I would not have bothered myself with the publicity to sell myself before becoming the governor of Akwa-Ibom State. Honestly, I just need only a two weeks campaign to become the governor. However, for the sake of protocols for people to enjoy the process of campaigning, I have to follow all the procedures.
I can tell you that before I even declare my intention, I have received calls of endorsement left, right and centre. Six months after the 2015 general elections, all the PDP members persuaded me not to leave the party. As I talk now, all the women, youths, elders, children are clamouring for Richman.
People are already selling their property to campaign for me. However, the issue we have in the state now is that the governor has directed that everybody should pipe low on campaigns for 2023 elections. The elders have announced that they have pitched their tents with Richman who they know, trust and believe in because I am on a divine mission to change Akwa-Ibom state to a model city.
In fact, as far as I am concerned, I don’t have any opposition stopping me from becoming the governor of Akwa-Ibom State. I don’t have opposition because all the other contestants in the PDP are all my boys. None of them will claim that they have not benefited from me yesterday or today.
Besides, governorship election is not a project one just woke up and claims he wants to be one. Governorship race needs experience and sagacity and that is what I am bringing to my people.
Does the zoning arrangement favour you and are you even an apostle of zoning?
Zoning did not only favour me but also at my doorstep. We have four federal constituencies under Uyo Senatorial District. They are Uyo, Ibiono Ibom, Etinan and Nsit Ubium. All have had their slots except Uyo which is the biggest constituency in the country.
My people have agreed that it is our turn and have even gone ahead to micro-zone the ticket to me. The governor has equally directed the elders to bring out somebody from my zone to be the governor.
In his wisdom again, the governor has promised to leave it open in my zone. So, I can say that I am the anointed one after due consultation with my God, family and political associates. I can tell you that the ticket is
Are you not too confident to the point of ignoring the threat from the APC?
As far as I am concerned, there is no Jupiter under the sun, neither dragon under the sea nor maggot under the earth that can stop Richman from becoming the governor of Akwa-Ibom State.
As I speak now, all the APC members told me that once the ticket is given to me, they will support me because they know that no one can contest or match me. Akpabio cannot match me in Anan, Akpanudoedehe is my bag boy, Sam Akpan is my messenger; there is actually nobody there to compete with me.
I taught all of them the system, brought them into the system, therefore, there is nobody in the APC to challenge me. Once the ticket is given to me, it means the death of APC in Akwa-Ibom state.
If they provoke my spirit, I will conduct elections in three states plus mine. I don’t have any iota of fear going into this race because there is no reason for it. I am already all smiles because I see the future, brightness and no opponent.
What level of endorsement have you received from those at the national level?
I am in Abuja to meet with all the stakeholders. I have already made contacts and
we have arranged. I want to assure you that I have crossed boundaries in consultations. If
I become the governor, I am duty bound to work with any party in power at the centre for the success and development of this country and my state.
How do you intend to achieve the target of building cement companies at three different places in Akwa-Ibom if you become governor?
As the governor of Akwa-Ibom State, I will build the heaven that I need there and make me stay there. I want a situation where the president of the country will come for a loan in my state to pay federal salaries and I will ask him how much he needs.
The mineral resources deposited in Akwa-Ibom are just too much for one state. What we need now to explore the deposits and bring development to the state and the people is the political will that I have. To develop a standard international Cement Company will cost less than $5 billion and the state has more than that.
To develop a standard international refinery will cost not less than $10 billion and we have it in the state but we lack the political will. We have the raw materials in a LGA that can even serve for even 50 years. We have raw materials for the ceramics industries and other deposits in the state. I want to concentrate on solid mineral exploration for the development of my state.
I know that it is greater than oil money. As I speak now, I have people in Ukraine, Russia, Hungary, China and even in Israel that are willing to come to Akwa-Ibom to develop the solid minerals in the state. We will demystify that over-dependence on oil money.
As governor, I will not come to Abuja to ask for oil money, rather Abuja will come to Akwa-Ibom to ask for a loan and I will gladly give them. The task before us is to develop our mineral deposit and make use of our infrastructure in land, sea and air.
What are your plans to engage the teeming unemployed youths?
Job creation is among my five-point agenda. Others are revenue generation, attracting foreign exchange through solid mineral development. If I build three international standard poultry farms in each senatorial district, if I build three ceramics industries and cement companies in three senatorial districts, we would have created massive employment in the state to engage the employed youths.
In my first four years, there will be no indigene of Akwa-Ibom at home and in the diaspora that will be wasting time looking for a job anywhere. In my second tenure, I will recruit people from the neighbouring states into Akwa-Ibom companies to work. Of course, I am sure you are aware how many people Ibom Air is recruiting now. We have not even touched land and sea transports that will generate lots of employment.
By the time we bring out our seafood from international waters and develop all the maritime areas and turn them to cold rooms, and bring all the international investors to train our people in international fishing system, we will park the Fulani out of the streets because nobody will eat cow meat again, rather people will come to Akwa-Ibom to eat and source seafood and buy them into their warehouses. We are also going to perfect the land transportation system to access our state from anywhere.
What are your plans for security in the state?
Having spent time in the state of Israel, I want to deploy the Israeli security architecture and model in securing the state. Israelis are surrounded by enemies but they are still standing tall. With the Israeli security model, Akwa-Ibom will be properly protected for businesses to flourish.
We will make provisions for the ordinary citizens to engage in small scale businesses. In Akwa-Ibom State today, it is very difficult to see Land Cruisers and other exotic cars on the streets. What you will see majorly are Keke and bikes.
We will change that system because with our mineral deposit, Akwa-Ibom should be above other states and will no longer continue to have Keke dominating the transport system. Once we get there, we will empower people with taxis to create a model City transport.
We will also empower market women, Akara sellers, and the medium scale indus- tries through the help of a micro finance system. We will make the village heads the chairmen of that soft loan because they know their citizens. We will empower at least 50 persons in each village and within a span of three to four years, we will eradicate poverty in Alwa-Ibom State.
