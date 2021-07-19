National Coordinator, APGA Media Warriors, Evang. Chinedu Obigwe has declared that the governorship project of Chukwuma Charles Soludo is unstoppable because all major stakeholders of APGA are solidly behind him.

Obigwe in a statement released in Onitsha yesterday described the INEC listing of Chukwuma Umeoji as the party’s candidate for the election as a pyrrhic victory which is only temporal.

He said that the celebration by supporters of Umeoji will be short-lived and likened to someone building castle in the air, noting that Chief Victor Oye remains the indefatigable National Chairman of APGA and not Jude Okeke.

“It is now an open secret that they procured the Jigawa High Court order on June 28th but concealed it and served it to INEC on 14th July, 2021, a day to 16th July being the day INEC will publish the particulars of candidates of all political parties contesting the November 6th governorship election.

“They hid the judgment because they themselves know very well that the kangaroo judgment will be quashed. Good a thing that INEC gave Court order as the only reason why Chukwuma Umeoji’s name was published as APGA candidate and what it means is that when the order is quashed, INEC will do the right thing by publishing the name of Soludo that is the unanimous choice of party faithful as APGA candidate for the November 6th governorship election.”

