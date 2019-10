TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared that nobody ran election against him during the March 9, 2019, governorship election.

Governor Wike and other Rivers leaders proceeded to the Government House Chapel of Everlasting Grace for thanksgiving on the tribunal judgement that affirmed his victory.

Reacting to the tribunal’s judgement that confirmed his victory, Governor Wike said but for reliance on connection, all People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidates had no opponents in the state.

He said: “It is so painful that someone could say that no election held in Rivers State. There was nobody who ran the election against us.

“But for connection, how can anyone say he ran election against us in Rivers State?”

Governor Wike said that he would never be distracted by the antics of the opposition, as he would continue to promote the interest of Rivers State.

“I will never be distracted. I will do everything in the interest of Rivers State. I will continue to work. Nothing will distract me,” he said.

The state governor expressed happiness that justice had been done in the petition.

He thanked his legal team for its commitment.

Ahmed Raji, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), attributed the victory to God, who has brought the state thus far. He said from the very beginning, God showed His hand in favour of the state.

Raji said that God crowned the efforts of the legal team with success. He said the judgement was a judicial confirmation of the votes of Rivers people.

Also speaking, Ferdinand Orbih (SAN) said Governor Wike is a winner anytime. He said what God had done, nobody can change it.

National PDP Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, congratulated Governor Wike on his victory at the tribunal.

He said that justice had been served on Rivers people through the tribunal judgement.

He said that in a normal setting, nobody would challenge the victory in the court, because Rivers people spoke clearly.

Also, the state Chairman of PDP, Felix Obuah, expressed delight over the judgement and victory of Governor Wike, who floored the ADP and AAC governorship candidates, Victor Fengesi and Biokpomaba Awara respectively

Obuah commended the tribunal for rising to the occasion, stressing that justice had, once again, been dispassionately dispensed.