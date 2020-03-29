Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The governor of Ondo State, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has said that nobody died in the explosion that occurred in the early hours of Saturday at Ilu-Abo in Akure North Local Government Area of the state. However, he confirmed that some individuals sustained injuries in the explosion, but were already recuperating in the hospital. Dynamites loaded in a truck being conveyed from Ibadan, the Oyo State capital to Auchi in Edo State ,had exploded in Akure on Saturday causing serious tension in the town and injured many. The victims of the explosion were admitted at the University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital, Akure, where they are recuperating.

Akeredolu during a visit to the hospital yesterday promised that the state government would pay the medical bill of the victims. He thanked God that no life was lost to the incident.

He said that six of the victims admitted at the hospital have already been discharged, while 11 others were still receiving treatment.

He prayed for the speedy recovery of all the victims.